Did Trump Deliver on Deregulation?

He slammed on the brakes, but he never got the car into reverse.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE D onald Trump promised to deregulate America. One of his boldest early moves was a “one in, two out” rule: for every new regulation executive agencies imposed, they had to get rid of two. And since executive agencies can act without Congress, deregulation was something the administration could pursue even after Republicans lost the House in 2018. Conservatives have often celebrated deregulatory efforts as a high point of the Trump administration, while liberals have decried them.

Now that Trump seems to be headed out the door, the time is ripe to take stock of where we really ended up. A new paper …