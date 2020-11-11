NR PLUS Elections

Do Not Buy Bad Arguments about Election Fraud

By
(Jim Young/Reuters)
Most of the theories of election misconduct, even if proven, would not change the vote totals enough to overturn the outcome.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE T here’s a lot going around right now among disappointed Republicans about fraudulent or illegal behavior by Democrats in the 2020 election. Donald Trump and his most vocal supporters claim that the election was stolen. There is a disconnect here: Most of the theories of election misconduct, even if proven, would not change the vote totals enough to overturn the outcome. That does not mean that Republicans and conservatives should roll over and do nothing, but we should temper our expectations and not go chasing rumors and conspiracy theories without evidence. The goal should be to unearth genuine misconduct, expose it

