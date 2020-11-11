Do Not Buy Bad Arguments about Election Fraud

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE T here’s a lot going around right now among disappointed Republicans about fraudulent or illegal behavior by Democrats in the 2020 election. Donald Trump and his most vocal supporters claim that the election was stolen. There is a disconnect here: Most of the theories of election misconduct, even if proven, would not change the vote totals enough to overturn the outcome. That does not mean that Republicans and conservatives should roll over and do nothing, but we should temper our expectations and not go chasing rumors and conspiracy theories without evidence. The goal should be to unearth genuine misconduct, expose it …
Most Popular
Cunningham Concedes North Carolina Senate Race to Tillis
Democratic Senate candidate Cal Cunningham on Tuesday conceded the North Carolina race to incumbent Republican Thom Tillis. "Earlier this afternoon, Cal Cunningham called me to offer his concession," Tillis said Tuesday in a statement. "This was a hard-fought campaign and I wish nothing but the best to Cal and ... Read More
A Quick Update on the Unresolved House of Representatives Races
Right now on Politico’s map of House races, 215 races have been called for the Democratic candidates, 198 races have been called for the Republican ones, and Louisiana’s fifth congressional district will go to a runoff between two Republican candidates. Of the 22 unresolved races, the GOP candidate ... Read More
Video
Culture with Kat Timpf: 16-Year-Old Girl Shouldn’t Face Child-Porn Charges
Kat Timpf explains why a 16-year-old Maryland girl shouldn't be charged with child-porn distribution after making a video of herself. Read More
Video
Trump’s Vote-Count Lawsuits: The Election Endgame
President Trump’s campaign is vowing to file lawsuits challenging the results of the 2020 election in several key states. Ground zero for litigation is Pennsylvania. Rudy Giuliani, representing the president and the campaign, held a press conference in Philadelphia on Saturday, adumbrating the lawsuits he plans ... Read More
What Gives You the Right?
Welcome to “The Tuesday,” a weekly newsletter about politics, language, and culture. If you’d like to sign up for “The Tuesday” and have it delivered to your email inbox, please follow this little link right here. On that front: Several people have written to me saying that they’ve signed up for the ... Read More
Do Not Buy Bad Arguments about Election Fraud
There’s a lot going around right now among disappointed Republicans about fraudulent or illegal behavior by Democrats in the 2020 election. Donald Trump and his most vocal supporters claim that the election was stolen. There is a disconnect here: Most of the theories of election misconduct, even if proven, ... Read More
When a ‘Democracy Expert’ Shows His Cards
Many prominent Trump opponents have centered their message on a defense of “democracy.” It’s easy to suspect that such appeals reflect little true commitment to democratic norms but are rather a pretense to weaponize the concept of democracy against a political opponent. Still some, especially in the ... Read More
How Trump Changed the GOP and the Nation
While a very large number of people throughout the world are celebrating what they believe is the end of the Trump phenomenon, the fact is this president, who has been so widely reviled as freakish, corrupt, accidental, illegitimate, and a virtually total failure, has received nearly 72 million votes to remain as ... Read More
What to Say in Georgia
Hi. Me again. I know — I’d hoped we wouldn’t be having this conversation, too! But here we are, in a Senate runoff race in Georgia. I’m sure you’re tired of the electioneering — I’m tired of it, too! My family is sick of it. I’m tired of the sound of my own voice, to be honest. But I think this ... Read More
Trump’s Greatest Innovation
Donald Trump has left an indelible mark on American politics, but not on American policy. National populists had high hopes for a new conservative agenda after the 2016 election, but they were disappointed. The president’s only significant piece of legislation was a tax cut. His longest-lived legacy will be a ... Read More
