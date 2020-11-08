NR PLUS Elections

Don’t Believe the Hype: GOP Favored in Georgia Runoffs

By
Sen. David Perdue (R., Ga.) meets with Judge Amy Coney Barrett on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., September 30, 2020. (Anna Moneymaker/Reuters)
Democrats are pouring in money, but Republicans have the stronger ground game.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE I t looks as if control of the Senate will be determined by a pair of January runoff elections in Georgia.

Democrats insist they will win both seats and tie the Senate 50-50 (with Vice President Kamala Harris breaking the tie). But history is not on their side.

Republicans have won every statewide runoff vote in state history, an unbroken string that started in 1992.

Democrats counter by saying that Georgia is changing, and record turnout of mail-in ballots made the difference in giving Joe Biden his current lead in the state.

Political groups have already spent over $173 million on the Georgia Senate races …

