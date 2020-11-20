Doomed to Repeat

U.S. policymakers have learned nothing about controlling COVID-19.

E nough!

Almost nine months into the American COVID-19 pandemic, we have learned so much about the disease, and yet almost nothing at all about how to confront it with policy. Or rather, we confront it with policies that make no sense, that do not relate to each other, and that impose all the costs of restricted life, with no plan for maintaining the good that was achieved by public sacrifices.

Schools, libraries, and transit systems still engage in “disinfectant” theatre, months after we learned that the virus doesn’t transmit on surfaces. Our political leaders issue rules they themselves do not follow or …