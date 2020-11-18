NR PLUS Education

Federal Student-Loan Cancellation Is Bad Policy

By
(zimmytws/Getty Images)
Why should the government give yet another preferment to investment in upgrading the human capital of the affluent, over the capital investments of other entrepreneurs and workers?

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE D emocrats want to prove they are the party of the marginal and oppressed. But they also want stuff for their kids.

Every Democrat constituency is currently trying to reinsert its policy goals into the discussion, as President-elect Joe Biden begins to announce the members of various task forces and select people to nominate for cabinet positions. It doesn’t matter if Joe Biden campaigned explicitly against these policies and beat other Democrats who advocated them — with a tiny majority in the House, and perhaps no Democratic control of the Senate, the party has an incentive to unite, and an incentive to

