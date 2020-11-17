Gender Ideology, from the Classroom to the Clinic

The fight to protect children from a harmful social experiment is only just beginning.

T he fight over gender-confused children and how, or whether, it is appropriate to interfere with their sexual development will increase in intensity under a Biden-Harris administration. During his campaign, Biden promised to pass the Equality Act — a law that has already passed the House and would redefine sex to include "gender identity" in the 1964 Civil Rights Act — within 100 days of his presidency. When asked by one voter, the parent of an 8-year-old "transgender daughter," at the ABC October town hall what he intended to do about the Trump administration's transgender policies, Biden responded, "I will flat-out …