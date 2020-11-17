Gender Ideology, from the Classroom to the Clinic

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE T he fight over gender-confused children and how, or whether, it is appropriate to interfere with their sexual development will increase in intensity under a Biden-Harris administration. During his campaign, Biden promised to pass the Equality Act — a law that has already passed the House and would redefine sex to include “gender identity” in the 1964 Civil Rights Act — within 100 days of his presidency. When asked by one voter, the parent of an 8-year-old “transgender daughter,” at the ABC October town hall what he intended to do about the Trump administration’s transgender policies, Biden responded, “I will flat-out …
Most Popular
A Twist in the Georgia Recount
During the Georgia recount, a county stumbles upon a stash of votes they missed the first time, to the benefit of . . . President Trump; Georgia’s secretary of state makes a high-stakes accusation about Senator Lindsey Graham and Lin Wood files a suit that argues every absentee ballot in Georgia should be ... Read More
A Twist in the Georgia Recount
During the Georgia recount, a county stumbles upon a stash of votes they missed the first time, to the benefit of . . . President Trump; Georgia’s secretary of state makes a high-stakes accusation about Senator Lindsey Graham and Lin Wood files a suit that argues every absentee ballot in Georgia should be ... Read More
The Failure of Black Lives Matter
Black Lives Matter came up with the single most effective political slogan of the year. While no one was likely to be overly impressed with Joe Biden’s line, “Build Back Better,” and Donald Trump’s “Keep America Great” or “Make America Great Again, Again” didn’t have the resonance of the ... Read More
The Failure of Black Lives Matter
Black Lives Matter came up with the single most effective political slogan of the year. While no one was likely to be overly impressed with Joe Biden’s line, “Build Back Better,” and Donald Trump’s “Keep America Great” or “Make America Great Again, Again” didn’t have the resonance of the ... Read More
Video
Fox News Ratings Tumble as Trump Supports Other Networks
The dip came after President Trump retweeted support for its rival news networks. Read More
Video
Fox News Ratings Tumble as Trump Supports Other Networks
The dip came after President Trump retweeted support for its rival news networks. Read More
Big White Ghetto
Editor’s Note: The following appears in Kevin D. Williamson’s new essay collection, Big White Ghetto: Dead Broke, Stone-Cold Stupid, and High on Rage in the Dank Woolly Wilds of the “Real America.” It is adapted from a piece originally published by National Review Online on December 16, 2013. Owsley ... Read More
Big White Ghetto
Editor’s Note: The following appears in Kevin D. Williamson’s new essay collection, Big White Ghetto: Dead Broke, Stone-Cold Stupid, and High on Rage in the Dank Woolly Wilds of the “Real America.” It is adapted from a piece originally published by National Review Online on December 16, 2013. Owsley ... Read More
No, Joe Biden Did Not Only Improve in Four Major Swing-State Cities
It's time to debunk another bogus claim. In looking for fraud or misconduct in an election, we sometimes assume that "where there's smoke, there's fire." But that too often leads people to assume there must be fire when, on closer inspection, there is not even smoke. Disappointed Trump supporters looking to cast ... Read More
No, Joe Biden Did Not Only Improve in Four Major Swing-State Cities
It's time to debunk another bogus claim. In looking for fraud or misconduct in an election, we sometimes assume that "where there's smoke, there's fire." But that too often leads people to assume there must be fire when, on closer inspection, there is not even smoke. Disappointed Trump supporters looking to cast ... Read More
A Book for Our Times: Peter Wood’s 1620 Skewers 1619 Project
I can think of no book more deserving of a review in The New York Times—or less likely to receive one—than Peter Wood’s just-published 1620: A Critical Response to the 1619 Project. More than a powerful refutation, Wood’s 1620 is a withering appraisal and deadpan skewering of the 1619 Project as a ... Read More
A Book for Our Times: Peter Wood’s 1620 Skewers 1619 Project
I can think of no book more deserving of a review in The New York Times—or less likely to receive one—than Peter Wood’s just-published 1620: A Critical Response to the 1619 Project. More than a powerful refutation, Wood’s 1620 is a withering appraisal and deadpan skewering of the 1619 Project as a ... Read More
Obama’s Ridiculous Call for Speech Police
Fun game: Imagine President Obama’s litany of bitter grievances expressed not in the imitation deepthink of middlebrow magazines and their compassion for good government, but in the somewhat earthier demotic of his successor. Take this example, from Obama’s recent BBC comments to promote his third book on ... Read More
Obama’s Ridiculous Call for Speech Police
Fun game: Imagine President Obama’s litany of bitter grievances expressed not in the imitation deepthink of middlebrow magazines and their compassion for good government, but in the somewhat earthier demotic of his successor. Take this example, from Obama’s recent BBC comments to promote his third book on ... Read More
Marching into Georgia, with the Senate in Sight
The distortions in the campaign and voting that we saw on November 3 will likely be child’s play compared with what will march through Georgia next January. If recounts don’t change the November 3, 2020, result, the January 5, 2021, Georgia senatorial election becomes a black-swan event like none other in ... Read More
Marching into Georgia, with the Senate in Sight
The distortions in the campaign and voting that we saw on November 3 will likely be child’s play compared with what will march through Georgia next January. If recounts don’t change the November 3, 2020, result, the January 5, 2021, Georgia senatorial election becomes a black-swan event like none other in ... Read More
Convert Me If You Can
The investigative journalists over at The Daily Beast report that Madison Cawthorn, the North Carolina Republican who will soon become the youngest member of Congress in American history, “has admitted he tried to convert Jews and Muslims to Christianity.” So what? As a Jew, I’ve had a number of ... Read More
Convert Me If You Can
The investigative journalists over at The Daily Beast report that Madison Cawthorn, the North Carolina Republican who will soon become the youngest member of Congress in American history, “has admitted he tried to convert Jews and Muslims to Christianity.” So what? As a Jew, I’ve had a number of ... Read More
No to Shelton
There are two reasons senators should vote down Judy Shelton’s nomination to the Federal Reserve. The first is her long record, and the second is her recent sprint away from it. For many years, Shelton tirelessly advocated a gold-backed dollar, 0 percent inflation, and higher interest rates. After the ... Read More
No to Shelton
There are two reasons senators should vote down Judy Shelton’s nomination to the Federal Reserve. The first is her long record, and the second is her recent sprint away from it. For many years, Shelton tirelessly advocated a gold-backed dollar, 0 percent inflation, and higher interest rates. After the ... Read More