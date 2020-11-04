Good News for Conservatives from . . . California?

GOP candidates may have gotten killed in the Golden State last night, but conservative ideas carried the day in a handful of crucial ballot initiatives.

It may have taken the Associated Press a little while to call California, but the outcome there was never in doubt. California is the land of Democratic excess and nutty aquarian politics, after all.

Or is it?

As of this writing, Joe Biden is on track to beat Donald Trump in California at least two-to-one, but the same electorate came down on conservatives’ side on issues ranging from rent control to racial preferences.

Uber and Lyft, joined by other gig-economy companies, went to voters to head off an effort to reclassify the independent contractors who work for them as full-time employees, proposing a …