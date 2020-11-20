NR PLUS Politics & Policy

How We Know Dominion Voting Machines Didn’t Affect the Election Outcome

By
Employees of the Fulton County Board of Registration and Elections process ballots in Atlanta, Ga., November 4, 2020. (Brandon Bell/Reuters)
Georgia’s hand recount of every paper ballot in the state should remove any shadow of doubt about the accuracy of the vote-counting machines.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE I n the face of clear evidence that President Trump lost the 2020 presidential election, Trump and his surrogates have promoted wild and demonstrably false conspiracy theories that voting machines changed the votes needed to deliver Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 presidential election.

Last week, President Trump shared a One America News report claiming that Dominion voting systems “DELETED 2.7 MILLION TRUMP VOTES NATIONWIDE.” On Thursday, Trump lawyer Sidney Powell said at a press conference that Dominion voting machines “can say that a Biden vote counts as 1.25, and a Trump vote counts as 0.75 and those may be the numbers

