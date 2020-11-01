If We Reach Election Overtime and Confusion on Tuesday, Here’s Why

Increased risk of fraud, ballots safeguards discarded, vote counts lasting days, lawsuits galore

'F asten your seatbelts — it's going to be a bumpy night." So said Bette Davis in the 1950 movie All About Eve.

Most signs suggest that Joe Biden will win the popular vote after everything is counted sometime next month. But the races in the key battleground states that determine who wins the Electoral College have been tightening.

In the latest RealClearPolitics average of battleground states, Biden’s advantage has fallen to 3.3 percent, well within the margin of error.

Biden’s average lead in North Carolina is 0.3 percent, 1.1 percent in Arizona, and in Florida 1.4 percent. It’s 4.3 percent in Pennsylvania, 6.1 …