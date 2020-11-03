Joe Biden, the Luckiest Politician in American History

If there is anything we can learn from this phenomenal run of good luck for Biden, it’s that there is no meritocracy in politics.

Democratic Party presidential candidate Joe Biden has faced a number of tragedies in his personal life. But if he wins the presidency today, he will have been the luckiest politician in American history.

1972: Biden only wins his first Senate race Delaware after Richard Nixon misguidedly convinces incumbent J. Caleb Boggs, who had announced he would be retiring, to run again. It is also the first Senate election in which 18-year-olds could vote. Biden’s argument: Boggs, at the age of 63 — 14 years younger than Biden is today — was over the hill. The timing worked out well for then-unknown …