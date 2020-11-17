Marching into Georgia, with the Senate in Sight

Rarely has the fate of the nation hinged on the outcome of two Senate races — from the same state.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE T he distortions in the campaign and voting that we saw on November 3 will likely be child’s play compared with what will march through Georgia next January.

If recounts don’t change the November 3, 2020, result, the January 5, 2021, Georgia senatorial election becomes a black-swan event like none other in our age.

Incumbent senators rarely have runoff elections. Even if they do, states almost never have two senators up for reelection at once — and never both in runoffs. While control of the Senate has sometimes hinged on the outcome of one senatorial race, rarely has the fate of the nation hinged …