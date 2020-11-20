Film & TV

A Second Joan of Arc Film Challenges Us All

By
Lise Leplat Prudhomme in Joan of Arc. (KimStim)
Bruno Dumont continues his study of faith, skepticism, and power.

The audacious French filmmaker Bruno Dumont presents Joan of Arc (Jeanne) as more than a sequel to his 2017 Jeannette: The Childhood of Joan of Arc. Having exhausted the ideas of the first film, Dumont goes back at the subject to find new relevance. He presents the saint’s final agony — her personal and public trial — so that her inquisition reflects today’s moral chaos.

Dumont changes Joan’s martyrdom at age 19 to the ruthless hostility faced by a girl half that age (ten-year-old actress Lise Leplat Prudhomme portraying the Maid of Lorraine). She suggests a pretty version of global-warming icon Greta Thunberg, but this daring young movie heroine won’t make the partisan Time magazine’s cover because Dumont isn’t interested in political conformity. Prudhomme’s innocence and her steady stare seem to go right through her examiners straight to us, challenging our sense of what it means to be young, inspired, dedicated, holy, mortal.

For Dumont, revisionist history — and revisionist filmmaking — is not a matter of do-over. It’s about starting over and for reasons that we must heed.

In Joan of Arc (Jeanne), Dumont’s reexamination explores how religious belief intersects with prevailing skepticism and political opportunity. The Hundred Years’ War between France and England is distilled to a clash of patriotism and faith, between nations and morality. The young girl who leads Charles VII’s army, committed to rousting the English out of France by any means necessary, must face the nefarious plans of her compatriot Gilles de Rais (Julien Manier), a warrior whose Mansonian malevolence stands in the way of her righteous inspiration — similar to today’s merciless obstructers, destructors, and devious conspirators. Seen this way, the film is almost a parable.

More in Film

Joan’s populist appeal is used against her, and she expresses anguish in the first of the film’s four songs: “I’ve known the suffering of being the lord of the battle.” Dumont continues the deconstructed movie-musical format he used in Jeannette, this time replacing heavy metal with synth-pop hymns. Haunting military scenes overlap the image of a child in armor and her emotionless features. The synth chords lend a sound of sanctity that is new for Dumont.

The graphic dissolves in that sequence help us to contemplate the individual soul of the legend — and of Carl Theodor Dreyer’s The Passion of Joan of Arc (1928, with Renée Falconetti’s legendary silent performance). Dreyer’s landmark has little impact on today’s film culture, and Dumont responds to that shockingly sad fact. His experiments here move through the artistic techniques and philosophical queries of his predecessors Dreyer, Rossellini, Bresson, Bergman (as well as the filmed-from-above choreographed dance formations of Busby Berkeley). Dumont also evokes classical theater oratory but transposes minimalist stagecraft to cinematic realism: His characters declaim on hilly exteriors, in windblown nature and literally beneath the heavens.

When Joan’s trial sessions begin, Dumont shifts to the magnificent spaces inside Amiens Cathedral, built in the 13th century and still remarkable with its towering, arching vaults. This awesome, humbling setting, with cold, pure light pouring down, strikingly contrasts with our moment of statue-toppling anti-history. Postmodern Dumont doesn’t take us to the past; he lets the past overtake us.

It’s in the Amiens Cathedral that Dumont fully displays his fascination with human oddity and mystery. He shares Mike Leigh’s interest in facial tics, behavioral quirks, and physical eccentricities — as we see with Eric Rohmer’s favorite actor Fabrice Luchini playing the toothy Dauphin, Charles VII, King of France, to Fabien Fenet, a voluble nonprofessional actor as inquisitor L’Oiseleur in a black velvet robe. The halting speech of wide-eyed, lantern-jawed Fenet is startling. He shames the grandiloquent acting tradition (rethink the eccentricities of Gielgud and Scofield and Artaud) as he introduces the entrance of the judges, men of piety and egotism.

All Dumont’s devices evoke the afterimage of Dreyer’s masterpiece — and Christian orthodoxy — so that we must face modern nonbelief. That scowling materialist teen De Rais looks frighteningly contemporary. “He doesn’t have the look of a man,” the villagers say. His battle scars reveal his soul in contrast to Prudhomme’s tiny Joan, who sometimes speaks as if reading a teleprompter, the words (her “voices”) pouring out as in a trance. It has the effect of an intense, intellectualized version of the Henry Thomas close-up that climaxed E.T. the Extraterrestrial.

In interviews, Dumont makes agnostic noises, but he is committed to studying the ineffable, pondering faith in circumstances that test faith, through characters who defy divine benevolence. “Men are what they are,” Joan testifies, “but we must think of what we must be.”

In Joan of Arc (Jeanne), Dumont attempts to start over after Dreyer. His film poses a philosopher’s question that speaks to the morality of this moment: Can we start over?

Comments

Comments
Armond White, a culture critic, writes about movies for National Review and is the author of New Position: The Prince Chronicles. His new book, Make Spielberg Great Again: The Steven Spielberg Chronicles, is available at Amazon.

Most Popular

Don’t Forgive Student Debt

By
This week, the Left has intensified its calls for President-elect Joe Biden to forgive student debt via executive order, perhaps as much as $50,000 per borrower. Such a move would constitute both awful policy and an abuse of the discretion that Congress has granted to the executive branch in this area. It is ... Read More

Don’t Forgive Student Debt

By
This week, the Left has intensified its calls for President-elect Joe Biden to forgive student debt via executive order, perhaps as much as $50,000 per borrower. Such a move would constitute both awful policy and an abuse of the discretion that Congress has granted to the executive branch in this area. It is ... Read More

The Left Politicizes COVID: Irony Abounds

By
Where has the coronavirus gone? Nowhere. The pandemic has gained a second wind, even as it is mysteriously scarcer in post-election headlines. If anything, COVID-19 seems more contagious as cold temperatures arrive, people stay in indoors, and perhaps their vitamin D levels taper off. Whatever one’s views ... Read More

The Left Politicizes COVID: Irony Abounds

By
Where has the coronavirus gone? Nowhere. The pandemic has gained a second wind, even as it is mysteriously scarcer in post-election headlines. If anything, COVID-19 seems more contagious as cold temperatures arrive, people stay in indoors, and perhaps their vitamin D levels taper off. Whatever one’s views ... Read More

Obama’s Grotesque Self-Revisionism

By
In an episode of CBS’s 60 Minutes last Sunday, former president Barack Obama not-so-subtly compared Trump’s tenure in the White House to something out of a banana republic or a one-party totalitarian state: I think that there has been this sense over the last several years that literally anything goes and is ... Read More

Obama’s Grotesque Self-Revisionism

By
In an episode of CBS’s 60 Minutes last Sunday, former president Barack Obama not-so-subtly compared Trump’s tenure in the White House to something out of a banana republic or a one-party totalitarian state: I think that there has been this sense over the last several years that literally anything goes and is ... Read More

We’ve Got One More Hard Slog before the Vaccines Arrive

By
As of this writing, Johns Hopkins University reports that more than 250,652 Americans have died from the coronavirus. The calculation on Worldometers, which usually runs a little ahead of JHU, is 256,447 deaths. In the last week, we’ve had 1.1 million new cases and 8,244 new deaths, according to the CDC. ... Read More

We’ve Got One More Hard Slog before the Vaccines Arrive

By
As of this writing, Johns Hopkins University reports that more than 250,652 Americans have died from the coronavirus. The calculation on Worldometers, which usually runs a little ahead of JHU, is 256,447 deaths. In the last week, we’ve had 1.1 million new cases and 8,244 new deaths, according to the CDC. ... Read More