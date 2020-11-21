No, State Legislatures May Not Reverse the Result of the Election

If state lawmakers wished to end or disregard popular elections, they would have to repeal current law. That would be unfathomable.

Is President Trump plotting to circumvent the popular election in order to stay in power? I spent the better part of two weeks assuring people that this notion was too inconceivable to worry about. Shows what I know. At this point, there are reasons to worry. Undeniably.

The idea would be to appeal to Republican-controlled legislatures in states where presumptive president-elect Joe Biden won the popular vote — Pennsylvania, Michigan, Georgia, and Arizona — and persuade them to appoint slates of Republican electors who would cast each state’s Electoral College votes for Trump rather than Biden.

As Rich Lowry wrote last week, …