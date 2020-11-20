NR PLUS World

Obama’s Simmering Resentment of Benjamin Netanyahu

By
President Barack Obama meets with Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House in 2011. (Jim Young/Reuters)
In his new memoir, the 44th president continues to blame Netanyahu for his own failure to make peace between Israel and its Arab neighbors.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE T he final chapter of Barack Obama’s third memoir, A Promised Land, begins with an extensive review of the former president’s often-testy relationship with his Israeli counterpart, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Claims that Obama was explicitly anti-Israel or anti-Semitic were always hyperbolic, but his assessment of his dealings with Netanyahu reveals the bristling disdain that fueled perceptions he was not a stalwart or reliable ally of the Jewish state.

Obama is a careful writer, and he would never risk something as incendiary as an argument that AIPAC controlled or exercised undue influence over U.S. politics, or that its members had “dual loyalty”

