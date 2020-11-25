Oh, Now Democrats Care About Legitimacy

How the worm has turned: Trump’s rhetoric comes straight out of the Democratic playbook for undermining the legitimacy of an election.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE S uddenly, Democratic partisans are in high dudgeon at Donald Trump and his legal team spreading irresponsible and self-defeating stolen-election conspiracy theories. For example, the Washington Post’s Greg Sargent complains that Trump’s approach is “designed to place a cloud of illegitimacy over Biden’s presidency.” Julie Pace and Steven Sloan of the Associated Press fret that “Republicans risk leaving millions of Americans with the false impression that the results of the 2020 race are illegitimate. . . . Biden will almost certainly be viewed as an illegitimate president by some voters, potentially denying him that period of goodwill that typically greets a …