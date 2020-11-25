Oh, Now Democrats Care About Legitimacy

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE S uddenly, Democratic partisans are in high dudgeon at Donald Trump and his legal team spreading irresponsible and self-defeating stolen-election conspiracy theories. For example, the Washington Post’s Greg Sargent complains that Trump’s approach is “designed to place a cloud of illegitimacy over Biden’s presidency.” Julie Pace and Steven Sloan of the Associated Press fret that “Republicans risk leaving millions of Americans with the false impression that the results of the 2020 race are illegitimate. . . . Biden will almost certainly be viewed as an illegitimate president by some voters, potentially denying him that period of goodwill that typically greets a …
Most Popular
Jordan Peterson v. the Publishing Mob
Staff at Penguin Random House Canada have “confronted management” about the decision to publish Jordan Peterson’s book in an “emotional town hall,” Vice reports. Peterson’s Beyond Order: 12 More Rules for Life will be released in March 2021. Apparently, one “junior employee who is a member of the ... Read More
Spain’s Government Declares War on the Spanish Language
It might seem like a headline from a satirical newspaper, but it is not: Spanish will no longer be the official language of the Spanish State or the lingua franca in education. It is part of the socialist-Communist government’s new education law. This war on the Spanish language is the ransom that socialist ... Read More
Video
Fox News Ratings Tumble as Trump Supports Other Networks
The dip came after President Trump retweeted support for its rival news networks. Read More
Video
Trump Again Claims He Won Election ‘By a Lot’ during Pennsylvania Senate Hearing
One day after Pennsylvania certified its presidential election results in favor of President-elect Joe Biden, President Trump on Wednesday once again claimed that he had won the election “by a lot.” "We won this election by a lot, we got 74 million votes," Trump said during a meeting of the Pennsylvania ... Read More
To ‘Steal’ an Election
Dan has a good article on the homepage, the main point of which is that the system worked, since Trump’s efforts to reverse the election failed. Certainly I agree with him about that. But he also finds charges that Trump tried to “steal” the election “overheated.” Since I made such a claim myself, I ... Read More
Raphael Warnock, Amy Coney Barrett, and Religious Tolerance
Senator Dianne Feinstein infamously sneered that “the dogma lives loudly in” Amy Coney Barrett during the hearings on the latter’s confirmation to an appeals court, and added, “and that’s of concern.” A lot of people, not just on the right and not just Barrett’s fellow Catholics, objected. But while ... Read More
About That ‘Broken Algorithm’
Of all the loopy assertions made at the press conference President Trump’s legal team conducted last Thursday, the one that has been most roundly derided is the since-ousted Sidney Powell’s claim that the national popular vote was such a landslide for President Trump “that it broke the algorithm that had ... Read More
The Coming Anti-COVID Restriction Backlash
The backlash is coming. It already seems clear that the first major political and cultural eruption of the Biden years will be a roiling populist backlash against the next round of COVID restrictions. We saw this sentiment play out in sporadic anti-lockdown demonstrations last spring, and it has driven ... Read More
Dow 30,000, Yellen 2021 (Warnings Apply)
Welcome to the Capital Note, a newsletter about business, finance and economics. On the menu today: Dow moves up, Yellen to move in, GMO and vaccines, urban tax crunches, a secret Chinese plan, and flat tax successes. The Dow, Yellen, and some reasons to worry Some of us are old enough to remember the ... Read More
Biden’s Cabinet: The Return of the Blob
Joe Biden is putting the band back together. As a Washington Post reporter tweets, the president-elect is “emphatically embracing the foreign policy establishment spurned” by Donald Trump. “Biden foreign policy begins with telling the world: ‘America’s back,’” explains what purports to be a ... Read More
