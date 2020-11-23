NR PLUS World

Pompeo Predicts ‘Many’ More Mideast Peace Deals: ‘We Broke Glass’

By
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo delivers remarks at the State Department in Washington, D.C., December 19, 2019. (Erin Scott/Reuters)
In an NR interview abroad, the secretary of state explains how a mindset change toward Iran and the Palestinians paved the way for Arab-Israeli pacts.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE S ecretary of State Mike Pompeo, in an interview with National Review during one of the final stops of his extended, post-election foreign trip, voiced confidence that “many countries” in the Middle East will make the decision to normalize ties with Israel in the near future.

“I’m very confident that they’ll make this [choice] . . . in the coming weeks and months ahead,” Pompeo said.

He made the prediction Sunday on the sidelines of his stop in Abu Dhabi, where he met a day earlier with Emirati crown prince Mohammed bin Zayed, the first Arab leader to sign one of the recent normalization

