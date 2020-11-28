Pompeo Rejects the ‘America Alone’ Narrative

In an interview with NR, the secretary of state argues the Trump administration did build coalitions — and did so without a ‘bias towards appeasement.’

President Trump's combative and defiant brand of nationalism enraged his critics — some within his own administration — as much as it buoyed his base. The narrative, which calcified to a stubborn degree these past four years, was that he coddled adversaries and cold-shouldered allies, leaving America isolated.

Setting aside that Trump counter-claims Joe Biden would go easy on Iran and China, his top diplomat has another rebuttal to these kinds of charges. The claims of a go-it-alone approach, he contends, simply aren’t true.

“I hear some attack us, saying we don’t build coalitions, it’s America alone,” Secretary of State Mike Pompeo …