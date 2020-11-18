World

Pompeo Visits Georgia, in Show of Support amid Russian Threat

By
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks at a news conference in Washington, D.C., October 21, 2020. (Nicholas Kamm/Reuters)
The secretary of state noted the ‘pain and difficulty connected to the occupation,’ in meetings with officials.

TBILISI — In a demonstration of U.S. support for Georgia, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met Wednesday morning with key figures in the country, including top government officials, the head of Georgia’s Orthodox Church, and representatives from civil-society groups.

Pompeo made a stop here during his post-election swing through Europe and the Middle East, showing America’s commitment to the security and democratic institutions of this key partner, following recent parliamentary elections that were beset by allegations of electoral improprieties.

The country is a longstanding U.S. security partner that has sent hundreds of troops to fight alongside NATO forces in Afghanistan. Russia has occupied two enclaves in Georgian territory — South Ossetia and Abkhazia — since it seized them in a 2008 invasion of the pro-West, post-Soviet state.

More in Mike Pompeo

In meetings with Georgian president Salome Zourabichvili, prime minister Giorgi Gakharia, and foreign minister David Zalkaliani in Tbilisi, Pompeo reiterated America’s continued support for Georgia’s security and sovereignty in the face of the Russian threat, according to the State Department.

Tbilisi holds close ties to the EU. It also has ambitions to one day join NATO but has seen its membership drive effectively frozen by current political dynamics. President Trump and Vice President Pence have both reaffirmed in recent years that the country will one day join the alliance. The Trump administration has doubled down on America’s commitments to Georgia and was the first to approve the transfer of lethal defensive aid to Tbilisi since 2008.

Just before his meeting with Gakharia and Zalkaliani, Pompeo noted the “pain and difficulty connected to the occupation,” pledging “to do everything we can to support your democratic process, the building out of the institutions.”

In that meeting, and in a separate session with Zourabchivili, Pompeo also stressed the importance of conducting free, fair, and transparent elections, and maintaining an independent judiciary, according to the State Department’s summary.

This follows Georgia’s hotly contested parliamentary elections at the end of October. Supporters of the political opposition, led by former president Mikheil Saakashvili’s center-right United National Movement, say that the governing center-left Georgia Dream party is undermining democracy in the country, and they have taken to the streets in recent weeks to contest the results.

The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, which sent observers to the country in the lead-up to the vote, concluded that although fundamental freedoms were respected, “pervasive allegations of pressure on voters and blurring of the line between the ruling party and the state reduced public confidence in some aspects of the process.”

The U.S. embassy in Tbilisi backed those findings, in a statement urging the “voters’ and parties’ use of the existing legal procedures for filing their complaints,” and also calling for the impartial and transparent resolution of those complaints.

Although Pompeo did not meet with opposition leaders, a senior colleague who traveled to Georgia with him will stay behind and encourage them to work within the system to bring about change instead of boycotting the existing process, a senior State Department official said.

Following a meeting with Georgian Orthodox Church Patriarch Ilia II, Pompeo concluded his time in the country at a closed-door roundtable meeting on judicial reform, in America’s latest move to bolster democracy in Georgia.

Comments

Most Popular

Elections

A Twist in the Georgia Recount

By
During the Georgia recount, a county stumbles upon a stash of votes they missed the first time, to the benefit of . . . President Trump; Georgia’s secretary of state makes a high-stakes accusation about Senator Lindsey Graham and Lin Wood files a suit that argues every absentee ballot in Georgia should be ... Read More
Elections

A Twist in the Georgia Recount

By
During the Georgia recount, a county stumbles upon a stash of votes they missed the first time, to the benefit of . . . President Trump; Georgia’s secretary of state makes a high-stakes accusation about Senator Lindsey Graham and Lin Wood files a suit that argues every absentee ballot in Georgia should be ... Read More
Religion

Convert Me If You Can

By
The investigative journalists over at The Daily Beast report that Madison Cawthorn, the North Carolina Republican who will soon become the youngest member of Congress in American history, “has admitted he tried to convert Jews and Muslims to Christianity.” So what? As a Jew, I’ve had a number of ... Read More
Religion

Convert Me If You Can

By
The investigative journalists over at The Daily Beast report that Madison Cawthorn, the North Carolina Republican who will soon become the youngest member of Congress in American history, “has admitted he tried to convert Jews and Muslims to Christianity.” So what? As a Jew, I’ve had a number of ... Read More
U.S.

The Failure of Black Lives Matter

By
Black Lives Matter came up with the single most effective political slogan of the year. While no one was likely to be overly impressed with Joe Biden’s line, “Build Back Better,” and Donald Trump’s “Keep America Great” or “Make America Great Again, Again” didn’t have the resonance of the ... Read More
U.S.

The Failure of Black Lives Matter

By
Black Lives Matter came up with the single most effective political slogan of the year. While no one was likely to be overly impressed with Joe Biden’s line, “Build Back Better,” and Donald Trump’s “Keep America Great” or “Make America Great Again, Again” didn’t have the resonance of the ... Read More
Books

Big White Ghetto

By
Editor’s Note: The following appears in Kevin D. Williamson’s new essay collection, Big White Ghetto: Dead Broke, Stone-Cold Stupid, and High on Rage in the Dank Woolly Wilds of the “Real America.” It is adapted from a piece originally published by National Review Online on December 16, 2013. Owsley ... Read More
Books

Big White Ghetto

By
Editor’s Note: The following appears in Kevin D. Williamson’s new essay collection, Big White Ghetto: Dead Broke, Stone-Cold Stupid, and High on Rage in the Dank Woolly Wilds of the “Real America.” It is adapted from a piece originally published by National Review Online on December 16, 2013. Owsley ... Read More
Elections

The Radicalism of Raphael Warnock

By
Democratic Senate candidate Raphael Warnock is trying to run away from his radical left-wing record in his campaign to persuade Georgia voters to elect him and hand Democrats unified control of Congress and the White House. But no one should be fooled. In a November 9 interview, Warnock dodged questions about ... Read More
Elections

The Radicalism of Raphael Warnock

By
Democratic Senate candidate Raphael Warnock is trying to run away from his radical left-wing record in his campaign to persuade Georgia voters to elect him and hand Democrats unified control of Congress and the White House. But no one should be fooled. In a November 9 interview, Warnock dodged questions about ... Read More