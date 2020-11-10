Republicans Can Learn from the 1892 Election

It’s time to organize, unify, and sharpen the message. And then watch Joe Biden be shown the door by his party's young ideological zealots.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE R epublicans looking for a historical parallel to their present situation may think first of 1976, the last time an incumbent president lost a close election decided by narrow margins in a few states. There is another example, however, that better fits many of the contours of the moment: the 1892 election. The lessons from that election offer some optimism for how quickly things can turn, and some ominous parallels for Democrats.

Begin with a striking number: Eight American presidents before Donald Trump have lost reelection since the beginning of modern popular-vote elections in the 1830s. In four out of the eight, …