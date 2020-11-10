NR PLUS Elections

Returning to the Party of Lincoln

By
(diane39/Getty Images)
The coalition needed might be less a radical innovation for the GOP and more a return to form.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE T he electoral tea-leaves of 2020 are still settling, so reading them too closely can be a foolhardy enterprise. Still, a few possible hints arise.

The electoral coalition that put Trump in office in 2016 was, in and of itself, an insufficient foundation for a durable governing majority. He lost the popular vote by a significant percentage and only barely scored the trifecta of Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, and Michigan to win the White House. However, in its increased appeal to working-class voters, that coalition might have contained the seeds for such a majority. Last Tuesday’s election shows that it still remains plausible, even

Most Popular

Elections

Where the Vote Count Stands

By
This weekend, the news organizations projected Joe Biden the winner of the 2020 presidential race; Democrats danced in the streets, and Biden and Kamala Harris gave their victory speeches. Foreign leaders and former presidents sent congratulatory messages to Biden. President Trump has not conceded the race. This ... Read More
Elections

Where the Vote Count Stands

By
This weekend, the news organizations projected Joe Biden the winner of the 2020 presidential race; Democrats danced in the streets, and Biden and Kamala Harris gave their victory speeches. Foreign leaders and former presidents sent congratulatory messages to Biden. President Trump has not conceded the race. This ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Trump’s Lame-Duck Dynamic

By
I think those with their antennae up can sense that Trump’s power is shrinking minute by minute since early Wednesday morning. He’s still the president even when he’s a lame duck. He could order a nuclear strike, or take Air Force One to San Diego for no reason at all, if he likes. But, the big event is ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Trump’s Lame-Duck Dynamic

By
I think those with their antennae up can sense that Trump’s power is shrinking minute by minute since early Wednesday morning. He’s still the president even when he’s a lame duck. He could order a nuclear strike, or take Air Force One to San Diego for no reason at all, if he likes. But, the big event is ... Read More