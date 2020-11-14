Stained-Glass Masters: John La Farge

The Judson Church windows fill the space with truth that’s ethereal and radiant, but truth it is.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE N ew York’s in sad shape these days. The nursing home COVID catastrophe, homeless sleeping on the streets, all those stores sacked by the mostly peaceful protesters, a trashed culture sector, rising crime, and people just not wanting to live there . . . all are the new realities as the city slides back to the early ’90s, if not the ’70s.

Though I come from a long line of Protestant ministers, I’m an art historian. My evangelizing surrounds art. New Yorkers could do worse for themselves than going to church, however pagan their beliefs or however much they’re driven by ignorance. …