NR PLUS National Security & Defense

Stubborn Facts Facing Biden on Iran

By
Then-Secretary of State John Kerry and Iranian foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif meet in New York City in 2016. (Brendan McDermid / Reuters)
The nuclear deal’s enormous flaws have become indisputable, and rejoining it would prove disastrous for American and global security.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE R ejoining the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran (the JCPOA) has long been high on the to-do list for the Left, were they to win the 2020 presidential election. On the campaign trail, Joe Biden and his advisers consistently mentioned that it would be a priority if he won office, but added that a Biden administration would reenter the agreement once Iran came into full compliance— at which point they would then move to renegotiate the deal to fix its flaws and extend its expiration date.

But as president, Joe Biden will face enormous pressure from the American Left and European leaders

Comments
Fred Fleitz, president of the Center for Security Policy, served in 2018 as deputy assistant to the president and to the chief of staff of the National Security Council. He previously held national-security jobs with the CIA, the DIA, the Department of State, and the House Intelligence Committee staff. He is the editor of the 2020 book Defending against Biothreats.

Most Popular

Elections

Trump’s Disgraceful Gambit

By
The Rudy Giuliani–led press conference at the RNC yesterday was the most outlandish and irresponsible performance ever by a group of lawyers representing a president of the United States. If Giuliani’s charge of a “national conspiracy” to produce fraudulent votes in Democratic cities around the country ... Read More
Elections

Trump’s Disgraceful Gambit

By
The Rudy Giuliani–led press conference at the RNC yesterday was the most outlandish and irresponsible performance ever by a group of lawyers representing a president of the United States. If Giuliani’s charge of a “national conspiracy” to produce fraudulent votes in Democratic cities around the country ... Read More
Politics & Policy

‘The Dumbest Coup’

By
Noah Rothman’s excellent piece in Commentary, “The Dumbest of Coups,” deserves to be widely read. I’ve been writing about conspiracy theories for a while now — QAnon, the Flat-Earth gang, etc. — and one of the things you quickly learn about conspiracy theories is that every conspiracy theory is, ... Read More
Politics & Policy

‘The Dumbest Coup’

By
Noah Rothman’s excellent piece in Commentary, “The Dumbest of Coups,” deserves to be widely read. I’ve been writing about conspiracy theories for a while now — QAnon, the Flat-Earth gang, etc. — and one of the things you quickly learn about conspiracy theories is that every conspiracy theory is, ... Read More
The Economy

Here Comes the Biden Blame Game

By
During the eight years that President Obama and his team managed the economy, Americans were regularly assured that the president’s Keynesian policies would deliver striking growth in the years ahead. The growth repeatedly failed to materialize, and what followed was a master class in blamesmanship. No matter ... Read More
The Economy

Here Comes the Biden Blame Game

By
During the eight years that President Obama and his team managed the economy, Americans were regularly assured that the president’s Keynesian policies would deliver striking growth in the years ahead. The growth repeatedly failed to materialize, and what followed was a master class in blamesmanship. No matter ... Read More
Elections

System over Policy, Nation over Faction

By
One of the more insidious things about President Trump is the way he acts as a kind of gravitational distortion in our political-moral space. His combination of self-serving unscrupulousness and weaponized charisma adds ethical weight to the decisions of more ordinary politicians and pundits. Political ... Read More
Elections

System over Policy, Nation over Faction

By
One of the more insidious things about President Trump is the way he acts as a kind of gravitational distortion in our political-moral space. His combination of self-serving unscrupulousness and weaponized charisma adds ethical weight to the decisions of more ordinary politicians and pundits. Political ... Read More
NR PLUS World

The Trouble(s) with ‘Sovereignty’

By
Some of the more intelligent observers in the United States have begun to understand that the United States committed itself to a serious blunder when the Trump administration torpedoed the Trans-Pacific Partnership. (National Review has an excellent editorial on the subject.) The decision was a poor one, and the ... Read More
NR PLUS World

The Trouble(s) with ‘Sovereignty’

By
Some of the more intelligent observers in the United States have begun to understand that the United States committed itself to a serious blunder when the Trump administration torpedoed the Trans-Pacific Partnership. (National Review has an excellent editorial on the subject.) The decision was a poor one, and the ... Read More