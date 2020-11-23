Stubborn Facts Facing Biden on Iran

The nuclear deal’s enormous flaws have become indisputable, and rejoining it would prove disastrous for American and global security.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE R ejoining the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran (the JCPOA) has long been high on the to-do list for the Left, were they to win the 2020 presidential election. On the campaign trail, Joe Biden and his advisers consistently mentioned that it would be a priority if he won office, but added that a Biden administration would reenter the agreement once Iran came into full compliance— at which point they would then move to renegotiate the deal to fix its flaws and extend its expiration date.

