Thanksgiving, If You Can Keep It

Holidays and feasts are supposed to interrupt the then-current events. Even horrible ones, such as our pandemic and its restrictions.

A doorknob is threatening my Thanksgiving. A doorknob in Danbury, Conn. A freaking doorknob, people!

Let me explain.

My brother-in-law works at a chemical factory. (Not the one I used to work in for a few summers, but another one.) When the pandemic set in and the theory was that surfaces transmit the disease, the company invested in good cleaning and spot-testing. Late last week, a doorknob there tested positive for COVID-19. A second test was done. Confirmed. And it wasn’t just any doorknob, but the one almost every employee touches. This doesn’t mean the doorknob was necessarily a source of great …