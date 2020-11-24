The Coup That Wasn’t

All that remains is a host of extremely longshot court challenges. This was always the likely outcome.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE D onald Trump is not done challenging the results of the 2020 election in court, and he is by no means done complaining. But there will be no “coup.” Any prospect of Trump remaining in office without a legal process that declares him the recipient of more legal votes in the decisive states has now evaporated. All that remains is a host of extremely long-shot court challenges — each of which is short on evidence. This was always the likely outcome.

