The COVID Lockdown Rut

Biden’s ‘new’ plan is more of the same insanity: life lived through our smartphones and screens.

Last week, Governor Andrew Cuomo promulgated a new public-health measure, limiting indoor and outdoor gatherings in private homes to ten or fewer people. Private homes.

And in the days after, Bill de Blasio started warning New York City schools that they should be prepared to shift to online-only instruction as early as this week. My own school district in the New York suburbs is debating a move to fully remote instruction at the start of Thanksgiving break and continuing throughout the New Year, to avoid Thanksgiving and other holiday gatherings, and the spread coming back from colleges — even though such …