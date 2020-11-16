NR PLUS U.S.

The COVID Lockdown Rut

By
A woman reads a sign at a closed store during the coronavirus in Brooklyn, N.Y., October 9, 2020. (Brendan McDermid/Reuters)
Biden’s ‘new’ plan is more of the same insanity: life lived through our smartphones and screens.  

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE L ast week, Governor Andrew Cuomo promulgated a new public-health measure, limiting indoor and outdoor gatherings in private homes to ten or fewer people. Private homes.

And in the days after, Bill de Blasio started warning New York City schools that they should be prepared to shift to online-only instruction as early as this week. My own school district in the New York suburbs is debating a move to fully remote instruction at the start of Thanksgiving break and continuing throughout the New Year, to avoid Thanksgiving and other holiday gatherings, and the spread coming back from colleges — even though such

Most Popular

NR PLUS Media

Biden’s Media Campaign

By
It is often said that a free press is necessary to the maintenance of a free republic. It is less frequently said that, in order for this to be true, that press must be both virtuous and useful. The American press is certainly free -- freer than any press has ever been in the history of the human race, in fact -- ... Read More
NR PLUS Media

Biden’s Media Campaign

By
It is often said that a free press is necessary to the maintenance of a free republic. It is less frequently said that, in order for this to be true, that press must be both virtuous and useful. The American press is certainly free -- freer than any press has ever been in the history of the human race, in fact -- ... Read More
NR PLUS Science & Tech

Wokeists Assault Space Exploration

By
In October 2020, NASA’s Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey committee received a manifesto from its Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Working Group (EDIWG). Written by NASA Ames Research Center public-communications specialist Frank Tavares -- along with a group of eleven co-authors including noted ... Read More
NR PLUS Science & Tech

Wokeists Assault Space Exploration

By
In October 2020, NASA’s Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey committee received a manifesto from its Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Working Group (EDIWG). Written by NASA Ames Research Center public-communications specialist Frank Tavares -- along with a group of eleven co-authors including noted ... Read More
Immigration

Biden’s Foolish Immigration Priorities

By
Joe Biden shouldn’t want to begin his administration with a renewed migrant crisis at the border, but that’s what his priorities risk creating. After many false starts — including the zero-tolerance policy that drove family separations — the Trump administration got a handle on the border thanks to its ... Read More
Immigration

Biden’s Foolish Immigration Priorities

By
Joe Biden shouldn’t want to begin his administration with a renewed migrant crisis at the border, but that’s what his priorities risk creating. After many false starts — including the zero-tolerance policy that drove family separations — the Trump administration got a handle on the border thanks to its ... Read More
Elections

The Completely Insane Electoral College Strategy

By
Why limit yourself to the far-fetched when the utterly fantastical is an option? President Donald Trump’s challenges of the outcome of the presidential race in several razor-thin battleground states are unlikely to succeed. Faced with this prospect, some allies of the president are advocating, or ... Read More
Elections

The Completely Insane Electoral College Strategy

By
Why limit yourself to the far-fetched when the utterly fantastical is an option? President Donald Trump’s challenges of the outcome of the presidential race in several razor-thin battleground states are unlikely to succeed. Faced with this prospect, some allies of the president are advocating, or ... Read More