The COVID Roller Coaster Climbs Again

There's a lot of news on the COVID-19 front. A third wave is building momentum, President-elect Joe Biden promises a more aggressive federal approach to the virus, a Biden adviser has endorsed a national lockdown, and a vaccine looks to be on the horizon.

To warp the words of a great American poet, there’s a light at the end of the tunnel and a freight train headed our way.

Let’s start with the vaccine news, because a vaccine is what will ultimately set the timetable here. Pfizer and BioNTech have announced that their vaccine appears to be “more than 90% effective” — …