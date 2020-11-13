The Final Act

To justify years of resistance, the Left needs a final act in which Trump threatens the American system. But he is engaged in a ploy, not a coup.

he president of the United States, Donald Trump, is rage-tweeting as I write. He has moved from a conspiracy theory about the poll watchers and mail trucks of fake ballots to a conspiracy theory about software that was programmed to inflict an electoral loss on Donald Trump. Soon, it will just be crazed statistical tautologies and a demand not to certify the results in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

This August I wrote that for many progressives, “squaring up and beating Trump in an election” would not be enough. They desired instead to “topple” Trump in a final, extraordinary confrontation.

And so it is. …