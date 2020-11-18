NR PLUS Politics & Policy

The GOP’s Post-Trump Tightrope Walk

By
President Donald Trump addresses the first day of the Republican National Convention in Charlotte, N.C., August 24, 2020. (Carlos Barria/Reuters)
Imitate Trump? Purge Trumpism? Create something new? The way forward for conservative politics is far from clear.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE T rump received over 73 million votes in 2020, but he lost. Trump got, by far, the most votes of any Republican president in history, but he ran behind most Republican House and Senate candidates. These facts frame the Republican challenge. Without Trump supporters, there is no Republican Party, but Trump supporters are not enough.

The way forward for conservative politics isn’t clear. One path is to continue in imitation of Trump (whatever imitation even means). A second path is to try to return the Republican Party to its pre-Trump form. A third path is to learn from the mistakes of both

