NR PLUS Elections

The Left Doesn’t Understand Women

By
Voters Erin Collins and her mother Maureen Collins exit adjacent voting booths after marking their ballots in the New Hampshire presidential primary in Allenstown, N.H., February 11, 2020. (Jim Bourg/Reuters)
Exit polls show that Donald Trump tightened race and gender gaps while winning a majority of married women.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE E xit polls from Edison Research for the National Election Pool provide some interesting data on how American women voted this election cycle — and the results are sure to anger progressives.

The numbers available at the moment are just preliminary estimates from voter surveys conducted at polling places and early voting sites, as well as on the phone to account for mail-in voting. Though perhaps we should add a sizable asterisk to our discussion of exit polling, considering how inaccurate most surveys of this election cycle turned out to be, a few demographic statistics should inform how we understand the outcome

Most Popular

Elections

The Wait Continues

By
On the menu today: the state of play in the six states not yet called in the 2020 presidential election: Arizona, North Carolina, Georgia, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Alaska. Wait, Alaska? What, are they delivering the absentee ballots by dog sled? What We Know So Far As of this hour, Joe Biden has won ... Read More
Elections

The Wait Continues

By
On the menu today: the state of play in the six states not yet called in the 2020 presidential election: Arizona, North Carolina, Georgia, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Alaska. Wait, Alaska? What, are they delivering the absentee ballots by dog sled? What We Know So Far As of this hour, Joe Biden has won ... Read More
Elections

Trump’s Path, Updated

By
It has to go through Pennsylvania, which is necessary but not sufficient. He needs to take Pennsylvania, hold onto Georgia and North Carolina, then take either Arizona (for 279 electoral votes) or Nevada (for 274). Biden leads in both of those states. But Trump is gaining in Arizona, and it’s entirely ... Read More
Elections

Trump’s Path, Updated

By
It has to go through Pennsylvania, which is necessary but not sufficient. He needs to take Pennsylvania, hold onto Georgia and North Carolina, then take either Arizona (for 279 electoral votes) or Nevada (for 274). Biden leads in both of those states. But Trump is gaining in Arizona, and it’s entirely ... Read More