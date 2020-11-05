The Left Doesn’t Understand Women

Exit polls show that Donald Trump tightened race and gender gaps while winning a majority of married women.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE E xit polls from Edison Research for the National Election Pool provide some interesting data on how American women voted this election cycle — and the results are sure to anger progressives.

The numbers available at the moment are just preliminary estimates from voter surveys conducted at polling places and early voting sites, as well as on the phone to account for mail-in voting. Though perhaps we should add a sizable asterisk to our discussion of exit polling, considering how inaccurate most surveys of this election cycle turned out to be, a few demographic statistics should inform how we understand the outcome …