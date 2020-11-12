The Lincoln Project’s Shameful Attack on the Legal Profession

Harassing attorneys is both a frontal assault on longstanding ideals of the legal profession and a nasty tactic of intimidation.

T he Lincoln Project, the anti-Trump group of ex-Republicans founded by George Conway, Steve Schmidt, John Weaver, Rick Wilson, and others, has sunk to a new low: personal harassment of lawyers representing Donald Trump and Republicans in post-election lawsuits:

Defend your democracy: 1. Created a LinkedIn account.

2. Message someone who works at @JonesDay or @PorterWright.

3. Ask them how they can work for an organization trying to overturn the will of the American people. https://t.co/Q3NR5xM4tjhttps://t.co/65DOcAUHYb — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) November 10, 2020

What the Lincoln Project is doing is both a frontal assault on longstanding professed ideals of the legal profession and a tactic of personal harassment and intimidation that stands in clear violation of Twitter’s stated rules. Moreover, the harassment initiative aimed at Jones Day and Porter Wright attorneys openly extends to pressure campaigns against the other clients of Jones Day, an enormous global

…