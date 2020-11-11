The McCarrick Whitewash

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE T he Vatican has finally released the long-awaited and long-delayed McCarrick Report. The document purports to be a thorough examination of how it was that a man who was widely known to be a sex pest and serial sexual harasser, Theodore McCarrick, was elevated to become a powerful and influential cardinal archbishop of the Diocese of Washington, D.C., and the leading figure in the American Church’s post-sex-abuse reforms. McCarrick was stripped of his cardinal title and laicized over two years ago. Many lay Catholics had hoped that the report would fully expose the rotten influence networks that protected him, possibly leading …
Most Popular
What Gives You the Right?
Welcome to “The Tuesday,” a weekly newsletter about politics, language, and culture. If you’d like to sign up for “The Tuesday” and have it delivered to your email inbox, please follow this little link right here. On that front: Several people have written to me saying that they’ve signed up for the ... Read More
A Quick Update on the Unresolved House of Representatives Races
Right now on Politico’s map of House races, 215 races have been called for the Democratic candidates, 198 races have been called for the Republican ones, and Louisiana’s fifth congressional district will go to a runoff between two Republican candidates. Of the 22 unresolved races, the GOP candidate ... Read More
Video
Culture with Kat Timpf: 16-Year-Old Girl Shouldn’t Face Child-Porn Charges
Kat Timpf explains why a 16-year-old Maryland girl shouldn't be charged with child-porn distribution after making a video of herself. Read More
Cunningham Concedes North Carolina Senate Race to Tillis
Democratic Senate candidate Cal Cunningham on Tuesday conceded the North Carolina race to incumbent Republican Thom Tillis. "Earlier this afternoon, Cal Cunningham called me to offer his concession," Tillis said Tuesday in a statement. "This was a hard-fought campaign and I wish nothing but the best to Cal and ... Read More
What to Say in Georgia
Hi. Me again. I know — I’d hoped we wouldn’t be having this conversation, too! But here we are, in a Senate runoff race in Georgia. I’m sure you’re tired of the electioneering — I’m tired of it, too! My family is sick of it. I’m tired of the sound of my own voice, to be honest. But I think this ... Read More
Where the Vote Count Stands
This weekend, the news organizations projected Joe Biden the winner of the 2020 presidential race; Democrats danced in the streets, and Biden and Kamala Harris gave their victory speeches. Foreign leaders and former presidents sent congratulatory messages to Biden. President Trump has not conceded the race. This ... Read More
More Post-Election Information
On the menu today, another serving of what you need to know, regardless of whether or not it’s what you want to hear. First, what is and what is not happening in the presidential transition, and what part of the transition needs President Trump’s approval before it can begin; in Michigan, a Trump campaign ... Read More
Georgia GOP Chairman, Citing Biden-Only Voters, Strikes Optimistic Note on Senate Run-Offs
Democrats in last week’s two Georgia Senate races received almost 100,000 fewer votes than Joe Biden at the top of their party’s ticket, an encouraging sign to the state’s top Republicans who are confident their candidates are the frontrunners in January’s runoff elections. Republican votes in the ... Read More
A Theory on Why the Polls Were So Wrong
Vox has a great, detailed interview with Democratic-aligned polling expert David Shor. Shor’s theory: Trump voters aren’t “shy” and lying about their voting intentions; they’re just not answering polls at all. People who answer polls tend to have high levels of civic engagement and trust, and in the ... Read More
Even Our Video Games Are Now Woke
My history with video games is this: when I was 6, Father Christmas brought a Commodore 64 and a cartridge for Terminator 2: Judgment Day. Your Commodore magazine gave it a 94 percent rating. I was more skeptical. I got to level two, kept crashing my motorcycle, and ditched the whole enterprise for a decent ... Read More
