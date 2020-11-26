NR PLUS History

The Pilgrims at 400: Granite Principles, Marble Men

By
National Monument to the Forefathers in Plymouth, Mass. (Photo: Fred Bauer)
As America marks another Thanksgiving, the Plymouth Colony is long gone, but the values it represented still bind us together.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE A n 81-foot-tall granite colossus, the National Monument to the Forefathers, sits on an ordinary side street in Plymouth, Mass. If not for a few faded signs, you wouldn’t even be aware you were approaching it. Then, suddenly, it springs into view: A giant statue of a woman, “Faith,” standing atop a pedestal made of four smaller statues with marble reliefs at their feet. The monument looks toward England and the Plymouth affordable-housing offices. Built in the 19th century to commemorate the arrival of the Pilgrims to America, it is a disorienting paradox: It has the trappings of an almost-ostentatious grandeur,

