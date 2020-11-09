NR PLUS Elections

The Reality-Check Election

By
Trump and Biden campaign signs on Election Day in Cherryville, Pa., November 3, 2020. (Rachel Wisniewski/Reuters)
Every talking point emerging from the election is a half-truth.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE O ut in the streets, young people in several cities have returned to the streets to become part of the viral social-media moment celebrating Donald Trump’s defeat in the election. For them the result was simple.

For almost every faction in Washington, however, it is not so simple. Donald Trump will eventually concede. His defeat is heart-rending for his most passionate supporters, and it will result in real reversals for conservatives. But Republicans almost pulled even in the House. Liberals and progressives, contemplating a new Democratic administration that could be severely restrained by Republicans in the Senate, are now engaging in fratricide.

