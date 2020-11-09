The Reality-Check Election

Every talking point emerging from the election is a half-truth.

Out in the streets, young people in several cities have returned to the streets to become part of the viral social-media moment celebrating Donald Trump's defeat in the election. For them the result was simple.

For almost every faction in Washington, however, it is not so simple. Donald Trump will eventually concede. His defeat is heart-rending for his most passionate supporters, and it will result in real reversals for conservatives. But Republicans almost pulled even in the House. Liberals and progressives, contemplating a new Democratic administration that could be severely restrained by Republicans in the Senate, are now engaging in fratricide. …