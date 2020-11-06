NR PLUS U.S.

The Revolution Isn’t Coming

Voting booths at Madison Square Garden in New York City, October 24, 2020. (Jeenah Moon/Reuters)
Our politics is not about philosophy or the grand sweep of history: It’s about free false teeth and the social pecking order.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE T he inconclusive, unsatisfying outcome of Tuesday’s election might be read as evidence of a country bitterly divided. Which it is, of course, but the election also provides evidence of a country strangely united — united in spite of itself.

Here is a seldom spoken fact of American political life: There is no real mandate for radical social change. It isn’t there. Talk of it is a parlor game, and sightings of it are a mirage, whether in left-wing form or in rightist form. Almost nobody actually wants radical social change, few Americans would be happy with it, and fewer still would

