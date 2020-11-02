NR PLUS Elections

The Senate Is Up for Grabs

By
Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) speaks to reporters outside Kittery Trading Post in Kittery, Maine, October 27, 2020. (Elizabeth Frantz/Reuters)
Even if Republicans lose the majority, the difference between 50 and 51 Democratic senators could be huge.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE A s Election Day arrives, the polls show Republicans still have a decent shot of holding onto the Senate.

While the FiveThirtyEight forecast gives President Trump just a one-in-ten chance of winning reelection, the polling-analytics websites gives Republicans a one-in-four chance of controlling the Senate.

Even if Republicans can’t hold 51 seats, they have a fairly decent chance of limiting the damage to a 50-50 Senate that would make it more difficult for Democrats to enact some of their more radical plans—from abolishing the filibuster to funding elective abortions with taxpayer dollars.

Here’s a look at where the battle for the Senate stands with

Most Popular

Elections

Vote No on 1984

By
Editor’s Note: If you would like to read more pros and cons on voting for President Trump, further essays on the subject, each from a different perspective, can be found here, here, here, here, here and here. These articles and the one below reflect the views of the individual authors, not of the National ... Read More
Elections

Vote No on 1984

By
Editor’s Note: If you would like to read more pros and cons on voting for President Trump, further essays on the subject, each from a different perspective, can be found here, here, here, here, here and here. These articles and the one below reflect the views of the individual authors, not of the National ... Read More
World

Why Beijing Hopes for a Biden Win

By
Elections have consequences, both domestic and foreign. There is a consensus among China observers that Beijing hopes for a Joe Biden win this November, because the last time Biden was in charge, as vice president of the United States, China completed its control of the South China Sea. The South China Sea is ... Read More
World

Why Beijing Hopes for a Biden Win

By
Elections have consequences, both domestic and foreign. There is a consensus among China observers that Beijing hopes for a Joe Biden win this November, because the last time Biden was in charge, as vice president of the United States, China completed its control of the South China Sea. The South China Sea is ... Read More
Elections

A Collusion Tale: China and the Bidens

By
Understand what’s going on here: The media-Democrat complex is warning you, on the basis of no evidence, that if you don’t close your eyes to the explosive revelations from Hunter Biden’s computers, you will be abetting a Russian intelligence operation; yet it has become increasingly obvious that this is ... Read More
Elections

A Collusion Tale: China and the Bidens

By
Understand what’s going on here: The media-Democrat complex is warning you, on the basis of no evidence, that if you don’t close your eyes to the explosive revelations from Hunter Biden’s computers, you will be abetting a Russian intelligence operation; yet it has become increasingly obvious that this is ... Read More
Elections

Impending Election Day

By
The last full day before Election Day, in a chaotic, calamitous year. On the menu today: Downtown stores in America’s biggest cities are boarding up their windows in expectations of Election Night violence, but one Atlantic columnist thinks the home address of the ringleader of the rioters is 1600 Pennsylvania ... Read More
Elections

Impending Election Day

By
The last full day before Election Day, in a chaotic, calamitous year. On the menu today: Downtown stores in America’s biggest cities are boarding up their windows in expectations of Election Night violence, but one Atlantic columnist thinks the home address of the ringleader of the rioters is 1600 Pennsylvania ... Read More
Politics & Policy

The Movement against Elites

By
In a recent tweet, David Frum wondered why cable-news host Tucker Carlson, mega-podcaster Joe Rogan, writers at the Federalist, and (now independent) journalists Glenn Greenwald and Matt Taibbi have all thrived in the Trump era, drawing large, devoted audiences in spite of their many ideological differences. Frum ... Read More
Politics & Policy

The Movement against Elites

By
In a recent tweet, David Frum wondered why cable-news host Tucker Carlson, mega-podcaster Joe Rogan, writers at the Federalist, and (now independent) journalists Glenn Greenwald and Matt Taibbi have all thrived in the Trump era, drawing large, devoted audiences in spite of their many ideological differences. Frum ... Read More