The Senate Is Up for Grabs

Even if Republicans lose the majority, the difference between 50 and 51 Democratic senators could be huge.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE A s Election Day arrives, the polls show Republicans still have a decent shot of holding onto the Senate.

While the FiveThirtyEight forecast gives President Trump just a one-in-ten chance of winning reelection, the polling-analytics websites gives Republicans a one-in-four chance of controlling the Senate.

Even if Republicans can’t hold 51 seats, they have a fairly decent chance of limiting the damage to a 50-50 Senate that would make it more difficult for Democrats to enact some of their more radical plans—from abolishing the filibuster to funding elective abortions with taxpayer dollars.

Here’s a look at where the battle for the Senate stands with …