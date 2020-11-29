NR PLUS National Security & Defense

The Taliban Crime Syndicate Waits Out Trump

By
Taliban delegates speak during talks between the Afghan government and Taliban insurgents in Doha, Qatar, September 12, 2020. (Ibraheem al Omari/Reuters)
Our failure in Afghanistan is by and large a failure to understand the true nature of the enemy.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE T he good news is that Afghanistan has developed a new industry that gives it something valuable to export other than heroin. The bad news is that it is methamphetamine.

As everybody who became an expert in the chemistry of methamphetamine cooking by watching Breaking Bad knows, one of the hurdles to setting up an illegal methamphetamine factory is the acquisition of ephedrine or pseudoephedrine, the key ingredient in most meth production. For years, meth producers relied on such laborious measures as buying vast amounts of over-the-counter cough syrup and slowly extracting pseudoephedrine from it, thereby producing the raw material out of

