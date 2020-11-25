The Title IX Wars Resume

As well as due-process violations, we now have ‘gender identity’ to contend with.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE A ccording to Title IX of the 1972 Federal Education Amendments to the Civil Rights Act “no person in the United States shall, on the basis of sex, be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be subjected to discrimination under any education program or activity receiving Federal financial assistance.”

In the decades that followed the passing of this law, courts decided that sex discrimination could constitute sexual misconduct, should it result in a woman being denied access to education. In 1999, the Supreme Court decided in Davis v. Munroe that the threshold for such an offense was that …