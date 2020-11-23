The Trump Campaign Is Likely to Strike Out in Pennsylvania — Again

Expect prompt rejection of its appeal to the Third Circuit.

President Trump's lawyers have asked the federal appeals court for the Third Circuit for an expedited appeal of district judge Matthew Brann's ruling on Saturday, which dismissed challenges to Pennsylvania's conduct of the presidential election by the Trump campaign and two voters. (I outlined Judge Brann's decision here.)

We should expect the Third Circuit to deny this application promptly.

It is a testament to the quality of Judge Brann’s ruling that the Trump campaign, despite trashing it publicly, is not appealing most of it. Instead, the application to the Third Circuit is narrow: an appeal of the district court’s refusal to permit …