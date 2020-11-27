The Trumpiness of the GOP’s Future: Five Key Questions

Has he remade the party in his image?

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE L et’s be frank: Over the past 30 years, Republicans have not fared well in presidential elections. Since 1992, Democrats have won five times and carried the popular vote all but once. Republicans won three times, but lost the popular vote in two of those. The 2000 win relied on a very narrow victory in Florida; the 2016 one came at the hand of Donald Trump, a very unconventional Republican by any measure, and relied on thin margins in Rust Belt states where his particular message resonated.

Dubya’s 2004 reelection aside, either we’re getting our butts kicked, or we’re barely scraping the

…