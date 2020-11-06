This Is Biden’s Worst-Case Scenario for a Presidency

If he wins, he faces the prospect of gridlock — and howls from the socialists over any attempt at bipartisan negotiations.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE L et’s just say this wasn’t the repudiation the Left was looking for. If Joe Biden wins the presidency, he will have beaten one of the most eccentric and flawed candidates in American history, and then only during a once-in-a-century pandemic and a massive economic contraction. It’s unlikely Donald Trump loses this election without coronavirus. I’m not sure he loses this election if he had a good first debate.

Trump, who brought much opprobrium on himself, faces the prospect of losing after enduring four years of mind-numbing hysteria over a slew of imaginary existential threats to American democracy and a concocted scandal …