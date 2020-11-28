Time for Hard Choices on Federal Drug Enforcement

Oregon’s decriminalization of hard narcotics should compel the feds to end the ambiguity over drug policy -- while respecting state sovereignty.

With controversy over the 2020 election still stirring, a notable development has escaped much attention. Not only has the national trend toward legalizing marijuana continued, a Rubicon has been crossed: Oregon adopted a ballot initiative that decriminalizes the possession of hard narcotics, including heroin, cocaine, and methamphetamines.

No, it is not a green-light for drug trafficking — not yet at least. The ballot initiative approved in the Beaver State aims to strike the criminal penalties for the possession of personal-use amounts of illegal narcotics, generally a misdemeanor, not possession of greater amounts, which indicates an intent to engage in felony distribution. …