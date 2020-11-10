Trump Campaign Files Lawsuit on Pennsylvania Election Result. Does It Have a Case?

Without flipping the state into his column, President Trump has no chance of reversing the apparent result of the election.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE T he Trump campaign has filed a lengthy complaint in federal court, challenging Pennsylvania’s administration of the 2020 presidential election as a violation of the Constitution’s Equal Protection Clause. This is the theory under which, 20 years ago, the Supreme Court invalidated Florida’s presidential election vote-counting procedures in Bush v. Gore.

The main target of the suit is the 682,479 mail-in and absentee ballots submitted from the Democratic strongholds of Philadelphia and Allegheny Counties (the latter includes Pittsburgh). According to current reported returns, presumptive President-elect Biden defeated President Trump in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania by about 46,000 votes.

The 86-page complaint was filed …