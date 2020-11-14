Trump’s Post-Election Litigation Crusade

The outlook is dim for these last-ditch suits. The fat lady might not be singing yet — but she’s clearing her throat.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE T here is a simple way to illustrate what is wrong with President Trump’s fusillade of legal challenges to Joe Biden’s increasingly apparent victory in the 2020 election: Just consider what is at stake in the case that has drawn the most attention. That is the Supreme Court case, in which Republicans are pleading with the justices to rule that Pennsylvania’s highest court unconstitutionally contravened state law by allowing ballots to be received for three days after Election Day.

That matter has riveted the attention of election watchers. It has gotten extensive national media coverage. The Trump campaign has talked it up as …