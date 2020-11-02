NR PLUS Elections

Voting as Venting

By
Early voting at the Oklahoma Election Board in Oklahoma City, Okla., October 29, 2020. (Nick Oxford/Reuters)
Haters of ‘Demoncrats,’ haters of Republicans: Let it all out.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE R emember George H. W. Bush’s “thousand points of light”? Or Bill Clinton’s “bridge to the 21st century”? Me neither. But, as judgment day approaches, I’m nostalgic for whatever they might have meant.

My one hope for Election Day is that everyone gets it out of their system. Vent away, people.

Biden haters, I urge you to let it all out. Not just at the doddering man himself, the one who can’t lead himself out of a basement but wants to lead the free world: Hate on them all. Governor Gretchen Whitmer trying to prevent you from buying perennials at Home Depot, when

