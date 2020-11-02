Voting as Venting

Haters of ‘Demoncrats,’ haters of Republicans: Let it all out.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE R emember George H. W. Bush’s “thousand points of light”? Or Bill Clinton’s “bridge to the 21st century”? Me neither. But, as judgment day approaches, I’m nostalgic for whatever they might have meant.

My one hope for Election Day is that everyone gets it out of their system. Vent away, people.

Biden haters, I urge you to let it all out. Not just at the doddering man himself, the one who can’t lead himself out of a basement but wants to lead the free world: Hate on them all. Governor Gretchen Whitmer trying to prevent you from buying perennials at Home Depot, when …