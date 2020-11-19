We Don’t Need Another Round of Susan Rice

Senate Republicans should preemptively rule out the Obama alum for secretary of state.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE O utgoing National Security Adviser Susan Rice, in a December 2016 interview with Buzzfeed, boasted about flipping off a superior in a meeting, defended the Obama administration’s inaction as hundreds of thousands of innocents were slaughtered in Syria, and, when asked if she would ever consider running for office, teased her fawning questioners: “Stay tuned.” For those who have, Rice’s ambitions are manifest. After all, she emerged from Joe Biden’s veepstakes a runner-up and, now that he has won, is widely considered the favorite for the position of secretary of state.

“Personnel is policy” may be a cliché, but it’s an accurate …