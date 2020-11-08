Trump, Biden, Pelosi, McConnell — all are claiming victory. Only some are right to.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE D onald Trump thinks he won the election. He also thinks that the reason it looks like he may not have won the election is massive voting fraud. At least, he says he thinks that. He said he won the so-called popular vote in 2016, too, and the only reason that it looked like he didn’t was massive voting fraud. Donald Trump would stroke out if he tried to tell the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth for 22 consecutive minutes, and so no serious person takes him seriously on the subject of vote fraud. That doesn’t mean …