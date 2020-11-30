Why Republicans Picked Up House Seats Even While Trump Lost

There’s no mystery here.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE ‘I don’t get it,” President Trump said at a recent White House meeting, according to Politico. “All these other Republicans, all over the country, they all win their races. And I’m the only guy that loses?”

The president’s confusion is shared by many of his supporters, but there’s really no mystery here.

First of all, the notion that down-ballot Republicans greatly outperformed President Trump is inaccurate. Senate Republicans will hold at least 50 Senate seats in January (with two Georgia races heading to a runoff on January 5), but there is only one state in the country in which Trump lost and …