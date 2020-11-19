Why the Trump Campaign Withdrew Its Michigan Election Lawsuit

Courts will not entertain claims of election improprieties unless what can be proved would make a difference.

The Washington Times reports that the Trump campaign has dropped its federal lawsuit in Michigan, by which it challenged over a million mail-in ballots in the hope of preventing the state government from certifying the election result. It is clearly a face-saving measure: The suit had no chance of success, and the rationale the campaign has given for dropping the case is inaccurate.

The campaign claimed that the lawsuit was being withdrawn “as a direct result of achieving the relief we sought,” which Rudy Giuliani, the president’s lawyer, described as “to stop the election in Wayne County from being prematurely certified …