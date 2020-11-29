NR PLUS Politics & Policy

Will Democrats Learn from Their Identity-Politics Disaster in California?

By
An election worker places mail-in ballots into a voting box at a drive-through drop-off location at the Registrar of Voters for San Diego County in San Diego, Calif., October 19, 2020. (Mike Blake/Reuters)
Golden State voters — and especially immigrants — overwhelmingly rejected racial preferences.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE P rogressive groups were shocked on Election Day by the fate of Proposition 16 in California.

Prop 16 would have amended the California Constitution and repealed the prohibition against preferential treatment based on race. That prohibition was put into the state constitution by 55 percent of the state’s voters in 1996. But the proposed repeal of the prohibition against racial preferences was rejected this month by a larger margin of 57 percent to 43 percent.

What makes this remarkable is that California has drifted far to the left since 1996 — Bill Clinton carried it for president by only 13 points that year.

