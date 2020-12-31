2021: Year of the Post-COVID Bounceback

Adios to the disease-belching dumpster fire we called 2020.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE O ut with a year of calamity, and in with a year of recovery. We conservatives may not be thrilled about the new president, or about the possibility of Republicans’ losing both of the Georgia Senate runoffs. But the threat of COVID-19 is going to shrink rapidly during the first half of 2021, and the economic recovery should speed up bigly.

I, for one, hate 2020 more than I hate Democrats.

The vaccines are the game changer. There are several of ’em out there, with two already being administered and both estimated to be about 95 percent effective. Barring some disaster, the only …